BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Day two of the Nickel City Comic Con brought out all kinds of characters to the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center Saturday.

From Mario Brothers to Ninja Turtles, fans came dressed to impress, celebrating all things pop culture.

Saturday's events included an incredible Hulk Q & A with Lou Ferrigno.

Also beers with George Wendt who played the role of Norm on Cheers.