WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WKBW) — A West Seneca staple is closing its doors on Wednesday.

Nick Charlap's location on Union and Main Street is closing as it searches for a new location in the area.

"It has been a wonderful experience being here, and we have been honored to serve this community! This decision wasn't easy, but a new & exciting chapter is on the horizon! We are currently seeking out a "new address" in the West Seneca area, so stay tuned, and we will be sure to update you here! Hang in there .... we will miss you, but we will see you again soon," the business posted online.

The current location will be open until 9 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday.

WATCH: Nick Charlap's in West Seneca closing, looking for new location