Nichols School announced the death of Head of School Christopher Burner

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Nichols School released a statement announcing the death of Head of School Christopher Burner on Tuesday.

Burner was a graduate of Western Reserve Academy and led Nichols School over the past seven years.

The cause of death was not released.

"He was a familiar face in the hallways, on the sidelines, and in the front row of concerts and assemblies. Many of us came to know him not just as a leader, but as a mentor, colleague, and friend," Nichols School said in a statement.

"When Chris came to Nichols, he brought experience, certainly, but more importantly, he brought presence. He made it a point to know our students. He visited classrooms not out of obligation, but out of curiosity. He showed up consistently, whether to cheer at a game or to congratulate a student after a performance. He understood that schools are built on relationships." - Nichols School

Burner leaves behind his wife, Amanda, his children, Matthew and Abigail, his parents and his sisters.

Information about a memorial will be released once the plans are finalized.