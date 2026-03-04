Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
17  WX Alerts
NewsLocal News

Actions

Nichols School announced the death of Head of School Christopher Burner

Untitled design - 1
Nichols
Untitled design - 1
Posted
and last updated

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Nichols School released a statement announcing the death of Head of School Christopher Burner on Tuesday.

Burner was a graduate of Western Reserve Academy and led Nichols School over the past seven years.

The cause of death was not released.

"He was a familiar face in the hallways, on the sidelines, and in the front row of concerts and assemblies. Many of us came to know him not just as a leader, but as a mentor, colleague, and friend," Nichols School said in a statement.

"When Chris came to Nichols, he brought experience, certainly, but more importantly, he brought presence. He made it a point to know our students. He visited classrooms not out of obligation, but out of curiosity. He showed up consistently, whether to cheer at a game or to congratulate a student after a performance. He understood that schools are built on relationships."
- Nichols School

Burner leaves behind his wife, Amanda, his children, Matthew and Abigail, his parents and his sisters.

Information about a memorial will be released once the plans are finalized.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
apps.jpg

Stay connected by downloading the WKBW app