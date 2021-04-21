Watch
Nichols School and Williamsville School District students win Congressional App Challenge

Posted at 11:19 AM, Apr 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-21 11:19:27-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Students from Nichols School and the Williamsville School District were announced as winners of the 2020 Congressional App Challenge.

The challenge is "an annual competition challenging middle and high school students from House Congressional districts across the United States to create and submit original coding applications."

Sun Jae Nigalye from Nichols Middle School, Alex Pizarro from Transit Middle School, Arhan Patel from Transit Middle School, and Ryan Salatino from Minnesota coded the Python application "Open Food Facts" which assists users by giving them nutritional information on their food selection. The students are all members of the Coder School in Buffalo and the inspiration behind the app was in response to the U.S. childhood obesity numbers and a desire to make it easier to eat healthier. You can view their submission here.

Each winner will receive a $100 Amazon Web Services gift card and a $75 Southwest Gift Card. 6,500 students from 308 congressional districts registered to create 3,088 applications for the challenge.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has only served to increase the value of coded applications, allowing loved ones to keep in touch, students and teachers to connect virtually, communities to access online informational resources, and residents to order food and other essential goods,” said Congressman Brian Higgins (NY-26). “The Congressional App Challenge submissions this year reflected this importance and demonstrated creative and intellectual skill as they aimed to tackle a wide range of issues our community and country face. We commend these students for their work.”

You can find more information on the challenge here.

