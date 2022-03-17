Nice weather leading people to summer-time hotspot Mississippi Mudds

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Mississippi Mudds, the summertime hotspot on the banks of the Niagara River, welcomes its first customers of the season Thursday.

Several of its customers say it feels good to be back to normal after COVID and the chaotic two years that followed.

"It's so nice to be able to get out. We're here with our friends and not worried about any of that stuff and it's nice to see a lot to people here," says Betty Darrow, a customer at Mississippi Mudds.

Others also agree with Darrow.

"It's wonderful to have the kid at the park being able to see good friends to be able to enjoy this beautiful weather," says Lindsey Kuntz, a customer at Mississippi Mudds.

The restaurant owner, Tony Berrafato, says his customers can expect some nice changes.

"The difference is that we opened up our parking lot this year," Berrafato says. "Last year we were able to close it out and spread our sitting but this year we have our parking lot back and the same amount of seating."

And with the sun comes a brighter outlook for some.