'Nice to have it this way again': Gas prices drop below $3 per gallon in parts of Western New York

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WKBW) — Gas prices at a handful of stations in Hamburg, Lancaster and Buffalo have dropped below $3 per gallon.

According to AAA, The New York State average is currently $3.16, down from $3.66 a year ago.

I found at least three gas stations in Western New York charging less than $3 per gallon on Thursday:



Hi-Quality South, 5498 Camp Rd, Hamburg, NY 14075: $2.97 (cash & debit only)

Sunoco, 1 Central Ave, Lancaster, NY 14086: $2.93

Seneca One Stop, 180 Perry St, Buffalo, NY 14204: $2.99