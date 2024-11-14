'Nice to have it this way again': Gas prices drop below $3 per gallon in parts of Western New York

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WKBW) — Gas prices at a handful of stations in Hamburg, Lancaster and Buffalo have dropped below $3 per gallon.
According to AAA, The New York State average is currently $3.16, down from $3.66 a year ago.
I found at least three gas stations in Western New York charging less than $3 per gallon on Thursday:
- Hi-Quality South, 5498 Camp Rd, Hamburg, NY 14075: $2.97 (cash & debit only)
- Sunoco, 1 Central Ave, Lancaster, NY 14086: $2.93
- Seneca One Stop, 180 Perry St, Buffalo, NY 14204: $2.99
“Inflation rates are coming down, and then in turn, the gas prices come down. We are debit and cash only here, so that’s how we keep it low. We pass the savings on to the customers,” Hi-Quality South Store Manager Lisa Fachko said. “We are always lower than our competition. We pride ourselves on being that way.”
“I have been coming to [Hi-Quality South] now for a couple of months. It’s down past $3 so that’s great,” Cheryl Maciejewski said. “It hasn’t been that low in a long time.”
“It’s nice to have it this way again. Hopefully, it can stay this way, but [that’s] highly unlikely,” Brett Harbour said.
“I’m driving all the time. My girlfriend lives far away, so I’m always filling up, like every week, so a little bit helps here and there,” James Sciandra said. “I haven’t seen it this low in a while, so it’s kind of a pleasant surprise.”