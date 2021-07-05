Niawanda Park Independence Day fireworks show on July 5th

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — If you missed out on fireworks on the Fourth of July, you have another opportunity to catch a light show.

Niawanda Park is hosting a fireworks show Monday evening, at the foot of Gibson Street in the park.

Officials say the show starts at dusk and will last for about 25 minutes.

But you need to be aware of road and sidewalk closures around the park that start earlier in the afternoon and evening:

Niagara Street closes between Bouck and Hinds Street at 7:00 p.m. but vehicles must be off of that stretch of road by 6:00.

There will be no vehicles allowed in Niawanda park after 6:00 p.m.

The boat launch in Niawanda Park closes at 5:00 p.m. The Isle View Park Launch will remain open, as it is in the county park.

The portion of the Riverwalk between Franklin and Gibson Streets closes at 3:00 p.m. to pedestrian and bicycle traffic. A detour will be posted.

Officials are encouraging you to leave your pets at home to minimize the risk of them running away.