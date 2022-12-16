Niagara woman arrested on multiple felony charges

NIAGARA, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Niagara woman was arrested Tuesday on charges of identity theft in the second degree, falsifying business records in the first degree, criminal possession of stolen property in the fifth degree, and criminal impersonation in the second degree.

New York State troopers out of SP Boston conducted a fraud complaint of an ID card that was stolen and used to impersonate the victim.

Troopers found that 35-year-old Samantha Morford used the stolen ID to make medical decisions for the victim's husband who at the time was on life support in a hospital. Morford also signed health care documents using the victim's name at ECMC in Buffalo.

Morford was processed in Grand Island and will appear in court on Dec. 22.