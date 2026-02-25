Niagara University student killed in crash in Niagara Falls

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Niagara University Student was killed in a crash in the area of Main Street and Cleveland Avenue in Niagara Falls, according to the Niagara Gazette.

The Niagara Gazette reports that emergency crews responded to the scene of the single-vehicle crash around 1 a.m. on Tuesday, and preliminary investigation indicated that a 2015 BMW was traveling north on Main Street when it left the road and struck a pole.

According to the Gazette, the 22-year-old driver was killed and a female passenger was injured and transported to a local hospital by ambulance.

7 News has reached out to a City of Niagara Falls spokesperson for more information and we are waiting to hear back.

Niagara University provided a statement that it is mourning the loss of sophomore Bradly Burden.

"Niagara University is mourning the loss of sophomore Bradly Burden, who passed away following a traffic accident on Feb. 24. Burden, an Anchorage, Alaska, native, was a management major in the Holzschuh College of Business Administration and a member of the men’s club hockey team.



'Bradly brought energy, commitment, and a strong spirit of friendship to our campus,” said the Rev. James J. Maher, C.M., president of Niagara University. “His loss is deeply felt by his teammates, classmates, and professors. We hold Bradly’s family in our prayers as they face this unimaginable loss.'"

According to the university, the second student who was involved has been released from the hospital and is continuing her recovery at home.

The university is providing counseling and campus ministry support to students, faculty, and staff.