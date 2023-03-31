Niagara University hosts "Take Back the Night" to address gender-based violence

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — Niagara University hosted Thursday afternoon its sixth "Take Back the Night," an event that aims to end different types of gender-based violence including domestic violence, dating violence, stalking, and sexual assault.

The two-hour-long event, which was held at the University's Gallagher Center, featured resource tables, poster-making, and a campus march followed by a candlelight vigil.

Many Niagara University students, men and women, gathered at the Gallagher Center to listen to speakers, including Tayrin Tapia.

Tapia is the founder of Dear Tayrin, Inc., an organization that focuses on raising sexual abuse awareness.

The event ended at the campus' Castellani Art Museum, where attendees participated in a candlelight vigil, led by the Reverend Gregory Semeniuk.

Associate Professor of Counseling, Dr. Shannon Hodges also spoke at the event.

"For all named and nameless survivors and victims of sexual violence, we hold your name in the light," Hodges remarked.