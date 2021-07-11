Watch
Niagara University honors Maid of the Mist owner

Glynn is a graduate of Niagara University
Niagara University
Posted at 8:23 PM, Jul 10, 2021
BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Niagara University is paying tribute to one of its more generous graduates.

School officials dedicated Glynn Hall on the university's Lewiston campus Saturday.

The building, which used to be called St. Vincent's Hall, now recognizes the contributions made to the school by James Glynn.

He graduated from Niagara University back in 1957, and currently operates the Maid of the Mist, which he purchased in 1971.

Glynn Hall is home to Niagara University's College of Hospitality and Tourism Management.

