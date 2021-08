NIAGARA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Niagara SPCA says it rescued 25 cats from an apartment in Niagara with, 'deplorable conditions' on Monday.

The SPCA also said cruelty investigators needed to remove five dead cats from the freezer in the apartment.

The SPCA says it is looking for foster homes for these cats, including three 'very pregnant' cats.

If you're looking to foster cats, call (716) 731-4368, ext. 310.