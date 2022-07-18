NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Niagara SPCA announced it is looking for fosters for a dog that is in end-stage kidney failure and officials are hoping to make the last days of his life "the best he's ever had."

According to the SPCA, Lloyd arrived as a stray and wasn't claimed. He has now spent two weeks at the Niagara SPCA and is in end-stage kidney failure and has a large tumor on his back leg.

The SPCA said it is believed his days are numbered and they are searching for fosters and released a statement that said in part: