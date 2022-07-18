NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Niagara SPCA announced it is looking for fosters for a dog that is in end-stage kidney failure and officials are hoping to make the last days of his life "the best he's ever had."
According to the SPCA, Lloyd arrived as a stray and wasn't claimed. He has now spent two weeks at the Niagara SPCA and is in end-stage kidney failure and has a large tumor on his back leg.
The SPCA said it is believed his days are numbered and they are searching for fosters and released a statement that said in part:
"We would love to find a foster home for Lloyd who will help him fulfill a bucket list. Take him to the beach, take him for ice cream, a burger or lay with him in the grass on a sunny day. All the things that a good ol' boys deserves. Failing a foster for whatever time he has left, we'd happily let those approved "check" Lloyd out for the day.
We can't bear the thought of euthanizing Lloyd until we know he's ready. Right now, he's happy and loves life. Worse yet, we can't bear the thought of Lloyd spending his final days in a kennel. No dog deserves that, but especially a good, loyal boy like Lloyd.
If you are interested in being Lloyd's full-time foster or even if you'd like to spend the day with Lloyd, please email us at fostercare@niagaraspca.org.
We'd love for Lloyd's final days to be photographically chronicled. We plan to work on a little project to help more dogs like Lloyd in the future.
Lloyd loves people and doesn't mind dogs. We don't know how much time Lloyd has left- he could be with us for 3 weeks or 3 months."
- Niagara SPCA