Niagara SPCA investigating after pet shot with blow gun dart, 2nd pet killed

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y (WKBW) — The Niagara SPCA is asking the public for information into cases of animal cruelty in the Cayuga Village area of Niagara Falls.

Investigators say a pet cat, named Riley, returned to her home several weeks ago with a blow gun dart embedded in her leg. Riley was treated by a vet and is recovering.

A 2nd cat, Amelia, was found dead near her owner's home. According to the SPCA, someone in the area had been making threats to kill the animal. A necropsy was conducted to determine the cause of death of the animal but the results were inconclusive.

Both of these in incidents occurred in the area of C St and Sunny Side in the Cayuga Village.

If you know anything about either of these incidents, call our Cruelty Investigator, Rick Salisbury at 716-731-4368 ext 311.