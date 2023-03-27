Watch Now
Niagara SPCA help reunites missing dog that was found in WNY with its owner in Florida after three years

Posted at 11:30 AM, Mar 27, 2023
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Niagara SPCA announced a dog that was missing for three years and found in Western New York has been reunited with its owner in Florida.

7 News brought you Shaka's story on March 22. The SPCA announced it was able to contact his owner who lives in Florida thanks to his microchip and it was working to get him back home.

On Monday, the SPCA posted a video of Shaka's reunion with his owner. The post said they were reunited around 1:30 a.m. on Monday and it only took Shaka a few seconds to remember his owner "and then it was all tail wags and kisses from there."

