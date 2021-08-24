Niagara SPCA finds home for blind kitten

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — Three months old and two eyes down.

“She doesn’t let it stop her at all. She plays, she runs around. today I was doing paperwork and she was reaching out trying to grab my paperwork.”

In mid-May Eliza arrived at the Niagara SPCA, only three weeks old and completely blind. And less than one week ago she had her eyes removed. Veterinarian Kristen Strobel said that was the best decision.

“She’s a healthy kitten otherwise, she’s happy, she’s eating, she’s growing, she’s playing. The eyes were just going to serve as a Titus of infection or cause of discomfort,” Strobel said.

“They’re resilient, so outside of Thursday when she had the surgery, she was quiet that day and slept but ever since then she was ready to go,” SPCA staff Susan Hollander said.

A Facebook post about Eliza received a lot of attention, and many commented hoping to adopt her. But she had already found her home with Lisa and Brian Bojanowski.

“Ones like these get left behind and it’s just sad and I feel bad. So, when I saw her I felt like she needed to be part of our family,” Lisa said.

Eliza, renamed Tayet by the Bojanwskis, will be surrounded by furry friends, including three other cats who only have one eye. Strobel said many cats do not have proper vaccinations and that’s when cases like that occur.

“All she knows is her eyes don’t bother her anymore, she’s not sad she can’t see. And please get your pets nudged and vaccinated,” Strobel said.

And everyone said they’re happy this kitten could find her way home so quickly.

“You are a feisty one, I love that, it’s awesome,” Lisa said.

If you’re interested in adopting a cat you can stop by anytime or give the Niagara SPCA a call. If you’d like to adopt a dog, you’ll have to make an appointment, but they said they have at least 100 animals looking for a home.