Niagara sheriff: one person dead after stabbing in Wheatfield

WHEATFIELD, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Niagara County Sheriff's Office says one person is dead following a possible dispute inside a home in Wheatfield.

According to the sheriff, the incident happened in the 2400 block of Niagara Road around 6:45 p.m. Tuesday.

The sheriff says the victim was stabbed. The incident is being investigated as a homicide.

The sheriff's office is still searching for the suspect, but says there is no danger to the community.

