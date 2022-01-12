Watch
Niagara sheriff: one person dead after stabbing in Wheatfield

Larry Kensinger
Posted at 10:06 PM, Jan 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-11 22:06:38-05

WHEATFIELD, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Niagara County Sheriff's Office says one person is dead following a possible dispute inside a home in Wheatfield.

According to the sheriff, the incident happened in the 2400 block of Niagara Road around 6:45 p.m. Tuesday.

The sheriff says the victim was stabbed. The incident is being investigated as a homicide.

The sheriff's office is still searching for the suspect, but says there is no danger to the community.

We will have more information on this as it becomes available.

