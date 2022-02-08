Niagara Sheriff: four people injured after two vehicle crash in Town of Royalton

TOWN OF ROYALTON, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Niagara County Sheriff's Office says four people have been injured after two vehicles crashed Monday evening.

The sheriff's office says the crash happened on Chestnut Ridge Road, near Royalton Center Road, in the Town of Royalton.

A pickup truck was traveling eastbound on Chestnut Ridge Road and another pickup truck was traveling westbound on when the two vehicles struck each other near the center of the roadway.

The driver of one vehicle was taken to Erie County Medical Center by Mercy Flight with serious injuries, according to the sheriff. Three occupants in the other vehicle sustained non-life threatening injuries.

The Niagara County Sheriff's Office AIU and crime scene are continuing to investigate the crash.