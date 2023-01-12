Watch Now
Niagara Regional Police investigating explosion in St. Catharines

Posted at 8:54 AM, Jan 12, 2023
NIAGARA REGION (WKBW) — Niagara Regional Police were called to Seaway Haulage and Keefer roads around 6:35 a.m. Thursday for reports of an explosion in St. Catherines.

Additional units from St. Catharines Fire Service and Niagara Emergency Medical Service were called to assist.

Police were asking people to stay indoors and away from the smoke.

Around 9:30 a.m. Thursday police announced the fire was contained and evacuated residents and businesses would be advised when safe to return.

St. Catharines Fire Service said Ministry of Environment, Office of the Fire Marshal, TSSA and a hazmat remediation team were contacted and will be attending the fire.

