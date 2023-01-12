Niagara Regional Police investigating explosion in St. Catharines

NIAGARA REGION (WKBW) — Niagara Regional Police were called to Seaway Haulage and Keefer roads around 6:35 a.m. Thursday for reports of an explosion in St. Catherines.

Additional units from St. Catharines Fire Service and Niagara Emergency Medical Service were called to assist.

Police were asking people to stay indoors and away from the smoke.

ATTN. #StCatharines - Explosions - North End - Seaway Haulage Rd / Keefer Rd.



Working with @NiagaraEMS @STCFireServices



STAY indoors out of the smoke. Officers evacuating nearby homes and businesses.



Road Closusres. Stay out of the area.



More info. to come as available. pic.twitter.com/aw56CU7a1f — NRPS (@NiagRegPolice) January 12, 2023

Around 9:30 a.m. Thursday police announced the fire was contained and evacuated residents and businesses would be advised when safe to return.

St. Catharines Fire Service said Ministry of Environment, Office of the Fire Marshal, TSSA and a hazmat remediation team were contacted and will be attending the fire.