Niagara Regional Police investigating explosion at St. Catharine's

NIAGARA REGION (WKBW) — Niagara Regional Police were called to Seaway Haulage and Keefer roads around 6:35 a.m. Thursday for reports of an explosion inside St. Catherine's.

Additional units from St. Catherine's Fire Service and Niagara Emergency Medical Service were called to assist.

Police are asking people to to stay indoors and away from the smoke.

ATTN. #StCatharines - Explosions - North End - Seaway Haulage Rd / Keefer Rd.



Working with @NiagaraEMS @STCFireServices



STAY indoors out of the smoke. Officers evacuating nearby homes and businesses.



Road Closusres. Stay out of the area.



More info. to come as available. pic.twitter.com/aw56CU7a1f — NRPS (@NiagRegPolice) January 12, 2023

The cause of the explosion is under investigation.