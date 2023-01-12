Watch Now
Niagara Regional Police investigating explosion at St. Catharine's

Posted at 8:54 AM, Jan 12, 2023
NIAGARA REGION (WKBW) — Niagara Regional Police were called to Seaway Haulage and Keefer roads around 6:35 a.m. Thursday for reports of an explosion inside St. Catherine's.

Additional units from St. Catherine's Fire Service and Niagara Emergency Medical Service were called to assist.

Police are asking people to to stay indoors and away from the smoke.

The cause of the explosion is under investigation.

