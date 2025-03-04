Niagara Produce takes steps to mitigate the impact of proposed tariffs on imported produce

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Niagara Produce, a grocery store in Western New York, is taking steps to mitigate the potential impact of new 25 percent tariffs on agricultural imports from Mexico and Canada.

In 2023, the U.S. imported over $45 billion worth of agricultural products from Mexico, nearly three-quarters of which were vegetables, fruit, beer, tequila, and other drinks.

Additionally, the U.S. imported roughly $40 billion worth of Canadian agricultural products, including beef, pork, grains, potatoes, and canola oil.

"We really wanna keep prices low for the customers," said Jody Chesko, president of Niagara Produce. "If it does become a long-term situation, unfortunately, we might have to pass those increased costs along to our customers."

Chesko emphasized the importance of buying local produce to help consumers save money.

"The best way to save money is right now they can still buy homegrown squash, onions, potatoes, and those are at a better cost," Chesko said. "We know where they come from. They come from our backyards."

Chesko also suggested that consumers make their own frozen items, noting that 80 percent of frozen french fries in the U.S. come from Canada.

"A great solution to that would be to buy a bag of homegrown potatoes and make them yourself," Chesko explained. "They're gonna taste better. They're gonna be a little more healthy for you, and they're gonna be cheaper."

As the situation with tariffs develops, Niagara Produce is committed to supporting local farmers and helping consumers manage costs by promoting locally grown produce and homemade alternatives.

