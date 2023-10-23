‘Your outpouring of love and support was grand’: Bye’s Popcorn reopens after two-month closure

OLCOTT, N.Y. — Bye’s Popcorn in Olcott has reopened for the rest of 2023 and shared its many thanks to the people that supported the stand through its two-month closure.

Saturday was the first time the stand on Lockport-Olcott Road opened its doors since their late owner Patricia Drewes died in August.

The family took some time away to celebrate Patricia’s life.

WKBW The Bye's Popcorn stand had a constant line outside all day during their re-opening weekend.

The 100-year-old family business is set to be carried on by Patricia’s daughter Tricia and her grandson Bryce.

“My grandmother poured her heart and soul into this business for decades upon decades,” Bryce said. “It took up a lot of time and energy, but she did not care.”

WKBW Bryce Drewes is the grandson of late owner Patricia Drewes and said working at the stand is how he can honor her.

Bryce grew up working in the popcorn stand and shared that learning from his grandmother was learning from the best.

“I’m so thankful to have learned from her and to be around her to see what a wonderful businesswoman she was,” Bryce said. “She truly loved the customers and running the stand, even though it could be a little hard sometimes.”

Tricia shared that without her mother, Bye’s Popcorn would have never lasted this long, so the only way to carry on her legacy is to continue serving her iconic treats.

WKBW Tricia Drewes is the daughter of late owner Patricia Drewes. The stand has run in her family for her entire life.

“We are going to honor my wonderful grandmother for many decades,” Bryce said. “We are going to honor her by keeping the stand open.”

People in the local community were happy to welcome back this Olcott favorite, with many bags of freshly popped popcorn and carmelcorn.

WKBW

“I’m ecstatic, I’m a frequent buyer of Bye’s Popcorn, I’m thrilled to have them back,” Penny Hartman said.

“I am so excited, my whole family is excited, even my daughter-in-law in Ohio is excited," Ann Fiegl said. “These two people [Bryce and Tricia] have been so friendly, so nice, and recognize you the minute you walk up.”

Bryce made sure to thank every one of their customers for everything they provided for their family while they were closed.

“Your outpouring of love and support was grand, and we will never forget it. Thank you.”

WKBW

For the time being, the store is re-opening only on Saturdays and Sundays from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The hours will shrink to 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. in December.

The stand will officially close for the season on Christmas Eve, December 24.