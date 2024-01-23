‘You have a major need for welders’: NCCC opens on-campus welding lab

SANBORN, N.Y. — According to the US Bureau of Statistics, there's about 42,000 openings for welders, cutters and solderers each year, so NCCC has done its part to fill those jobs by creating a brand-new welding lab.

At just 19 years old, Alexis Ridley is already gearing up to graduate with her associate degree.

WKBW Alexis Ridley originally grew up in Las Vegas, but decided to attend NCCC after her family moved to Niagara County.

“I have always enjoyed building and making things,” Alexis said. “That's been something that I have enjoyed my entire life.”

Alexis originally looked at a traditional four-year college for engineering, but she changed her mind to attend Niagara County Community College after finding a passion for welding.

“I get to make things, and don't have to go to school a whole lot,” Alexis said.

During her second, and final year of the program, she says her college experience got a whole lot better.

WKBW NCCC cut the ribbon, which was made out of sheet metal, on the new welding lab Tuesday.

NCCC opened its very own welding and metal shop lab -- fit with plenty of tables, robots, and even a virtual reality simulator.

“We have our own space now,” Alexis said.

Welding Program Coordinator Joseph Schmidt feels that this is major upgrade from the space they've been sharing at the Orleans/Niagara BOCES building for the past nine years.

WKBW NCCC Welding Program Coordinator Joseph Schmidt demonstrated how the new space can be used for their 24 students currently in the program.

Alexis feels they created a much better learning atmosphere for students than they had been experiencing.

“It’s so much nicer than BOCES,” Alexis said. “There’s a lot more space, the ventilation is quieter and a lot easier to ask questions.”

“Our welding machines are brand new,” Joseph said. “[It’s] what is currently available [for professionals] out there.”

Joseph isn't just a teacher, he's also the Niagara County chairman of the American Welding Society.

WKBW Joseph Schmidt teaches the same students that he hopes to pass the welding torch onto when he eventually retires.

He knows firsthand how necessary future welders like Alexis are.

“We need young people to replace people like me, they are getting older,” Joseph said. “You have a major need for welders, and the pay is very good.”

According to indeed.com, the average base salary for a welder in both Erie and Niagara Counties is $50,959 a year.

NCCC is now even more prepared to teach students how to do it professionally.