'You couldn't find a better place to live': Report says Lewiston has lowest small town crime rate in New York

LEWISTON, N.Y. (WKBW) — Lewiston was recently ranked number one for having the lowest crime rate of small towns in New York State, according to The Travel.

Chief Frank Previte with the Lewiston Police Department said he was pleasantly surprised to find the town earned the top spot. Lewiston has a crime rate index of 7.7 percent.

"It's always good news to get something like that, especially the you know there's what we do to be recognized for something and to realize that we're making a difference you know that these guys and girls out there are making a difference in the community," Previte said. "You couldn't find a better place to live."

WKBW

But Previte said in recent years, there's been a 30 percent spike in calls for service. So why the high number of calls and low rate of crime?

"Probably the first and foremost is just uniform presence having cars out on the road. I don't think that police officers in the public in general doesn't realize and don't realize how much probably is prevented just by regular patrols," Previte said.

Center Street Reaction

Kathy Pignatora, artist and owner of Inspirations on Canvas, opened up shop on Center Street in Lewiston seven and a half years ago.

"I knew coming from a town that I did that Lewiston has a lot of similar qualities to what I grew up in and honestly loved and I feel so at home here I knew that my gallery would do well here," Pigantora.

WKBW

Pignatora lives in Lewiston and said she's noticed the close-knit feel here.

"I mean, the thing about being in a small town is you do know everybody's business, so that could be like I guess a good and a bad thing but everybody knows everybody and there is really truly a sense of community here," Pignatora said.

WKBW

Jacob Kasbaum has lived in Lewiston his entire life and wasn't surprised to learn this town ranked number one.

"I mean you know a lot of people you can see someone walking down the street you could say hi to them. you know your neighbors you trust your neighbors," Kasbaum said.