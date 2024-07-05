'You can literally transport yourself back in time': History comes alive at Old Fort Niagara

YOUNGSTOWN, N.Y. (WKBW) — You can transport yourself back in time to the 18th century at Old Fort Niagara this weekend.

More than 800 reenactors are at the fort to recreate the 1759 siege during the French and Indian War.

Robert Emerson, the executive director of Old Fort Niagara, who is a reenactor himself, says staging the battles and showing people what life was like back then is a great way to teach history.

“You can literally transport yourself back in time,” he said.

Greg Henning, a history teacher in Pennsylvania, meets up with his whole family every year at the siege.

“To actually experience it firsthand and understand how people lived back then gives you a different appreciation for the hardships they went through,” said Henning.

His family sets up a tavern where they provide other reenactors with water, lemonade and snacks like apples, cheese and bread.

Patrick Edwards, 12, says he loves coming to the reenactment.

“The best part is it’s a time to like get off of technologies and you think about other stuff,” he said.

The events continue Saturday and Sunday with big reenactments of battles on both days.

