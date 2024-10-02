Worker airlifted to ECMC after being stabbed by co-worker at Town of Niagara Applebee’s

TOWN OF NIAGARA, NY (WKBW) — A worker at the Applebee’s on Military Road in the Town of Niagara is recovering after he was stabbed by a co-worker inside the restaurant Tuesday afternoon.

According to police, the stabbing took place in the kitchen during an altercation between two male employees before the dispute continued outside. When officers arrived shortly after 3 p.m., they said the suspect was still holding a knife and refused to put it down.

An officer with Town of Niagara police and a Niagara County Sheriff’s deputy each used a stun gun on the suspect, which caused him to drop the weapon. He was then taken into custody.

The victim was taken by Mercy Flight to ECMC with stab wounds to his upper torso. He is expected to be ok, according to police.

The suspect was also taken to ECMC with what investigators describe as self-inflicted wounds to his hands.

Police are not releasing the name of the suspect or victim. No charges have been announced at this time.