WHM: Niagara Falls pastor uplifting community through faith and action

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — For Reverend Makeeda Brooks, ministry was never just a calling. It was a destiny.

"As my mother used to tell me, I would go home and cut out papers. I would talk and preach to the papers, so I always knew there was a special calling," Rev. Brooks recalled.

Now, as the pastor of St. John AME Church, the oldest Black church in Niagara Falls, Rev. Brooks is a guiding force for both her congregation and the greater community.

A Journey of Faith

Brooks' path to the pulpit began in her childhood. Raised in Boston, she attended church every Sunday with a neighbor who was deeply involved in ministry. That early exposure sparked a lifelong devotion to faith.

It was a meeting with the Reverend Dr. Gregory G. Groover, pastor of Charles Street AME Church in Boston, that solidified her pastoral aspirations.

"I had an opportunity to meet him, and he mentored and encouraged me, nurturing my pastoral call," she explained.

Her journey led her to Niagara Falls in August 2020, when she was appointed pastor of St. John AME Church. Since then, she has dedicated herself to both spiritual leadership and community empowerment.

Leading Through Tragedy and Triumph

Pastor Brooks' arrival in Western New York was marked by personal tragedy. Her brother was killed just as she was preparing for the move. Yet, she pressed forward, determined to serve.

"Immediately, everyone loved her because she is just full of life. She's a breath of fresh air," said Venessa Schulte, a lifelong member of St. John AME. "To hear that she had lost her brother, and he was going to help her move here. It was heartbreaking."

That personal loss fueled Brooks' commitment to addressing violence in the city. She founded "Take Back Niagara", which is an initiative aimed at preventing youth violence.

"She knew what it was like to be a victim. To have a loved one taken away from her, she knew that she had to do something," Schulte said.

A Present Pastor

Beyond her sermons, Brooks is an active presence in the lives of her congregation. She makes sure the youth of Niagara Falls know they are supported.

"When they have games. She goes to the games," Schulte said.

Additionally, last year, she helped St. John AME pay off its mortgage. The financial milestone secured the church's future by paying it off about four years ahead.

She has also increased the number of parishioners at the church.

Persevering as a Woman in Ministry

Being a female pastor has come with challenges, but Rev. Brooks draws strength from her mentors and trailblazers like Rosa Parks.

"Others didn't want them to be in those places, but they persevered because they remembered the mission and the passion, in which they knew why they were where they were," Pastor Brooks said.