What you need to know about the newest attraction in Niagara Falls that provides breathtaking views

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — A new attraction is set to open in Niagara Falls on Saturday and it provides breathtaking views. We checked it out ahead of time, here is what you need to know.

What is it?

Live on Air Fallsview Balloon Ride. The balloon is filled with helium and tethered to the ground with cables.

Where is it located?

454 Main Street, Niagara Falls.

How many people can ride it?

Up to 30 people.

How far up does it go?

Between 400 feet and 500 feet. The Skylon Tower on the Canadian side of the Falls is 500 feet tall.

How long does the ride last?

15 minutes.

How much are tickets?

$50 per person for anyone 10 or older.

$45 for children between 3 and 9.

Free for children 2 and under.

Tickets are $70 for rides during the 10 p.m. nightly fireworks show.

Are there any deals for Western New York residents?

Yes. When purchasing tickets, use the promo code LOCAL and your ticket will be reduced to $25.

How do you buy tickets?

Go to the kiosk at 454 Main Street, Niagara Falls or go online: www.live-incorporated.com.