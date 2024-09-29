‘We’ve built something great’: Lewiston Harvest and Hops Festival celebrates 40th anniversary

LEWISTON, N.Y. (WKBW) — The summer festival season in Lewiston has ended. The Harvest and Hops festival celebrated its 40th anniversary in record breaking fashion according to the Upward Niagara Chamber of Commerce.

“This festival is the last street festival of the season,” Upward Niagara Chamber of Commerce president Jennifer Pauly said.

That season is closing on top.

“[Saturday] was a record attendance day,” Pauly said. “It’s so great to have record attendance this year, we feel good, we know that we’ve built something great, and we can’t wait to build something in the future.”

WKBW Hundreds of people attended the festival's second day, Sunday.

This may be the end of the 2024 Lewiston summer festivals, but Pauly

said there’s always time to stop by.

“Lewiston is open 365 days a year, so if you missed the Harvest and Hops festival [Sunday], stop back [Monday], all of our businesses are open, we will see you throughout the entire year.”