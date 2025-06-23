Western New Yorkers head outdoors but stay cautious as summer heat hits the region

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. (WKBW) — Summer has officially arrived in Western New York, and so has the heat. Families are heading outside to soak up the sunshine, but not without taking precautions.

State Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald has already issued a warning about the health impacts of the high temperatures, noting that emergency rooms across the state have seen an uptick in visits due to heat-related illnesses.

At Oppenheim Park in Wheatfield, dozens of families found a fun and safe way to cool off on Monday.

Among them were Sarah Burns and her children, who were some of the first to hit the splash pad as temperatures were rising.

"We are out here staying cool," Burns said.

After a long, snowy winter, Burns said beating the heat is a top priority, but so is staying safe.

"Before we left, we put on some sunscreen, we usually all bring our hats, and we really like drinking those hydrate drinks," Burns said. "Everyone likes to pick out their fun flavor, a new one that the kids really like is watermelon, so we usually have those all the time as well."

Health officials are urging similar precautions across the state. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends avoiding outdoor activity during the hottest parts of the day, staying well-hydrated, and using sunscreen with an SPF of at least 15.

Lightweight clothing and frequent breaks in the shade are especially important for young children, who are more vulnerable to heat exhaustion.

The CDC also warns that heat-related illnesses can set in quickly, particularly among kids. Symptoms to watch for include dizziness, nausea, headaches, confusion, and excessive sweating. If those signs appear, experts say it’s time to get to a cooler area, hydrate, and seek medical attention if needed.

Still, families are finding creative ways to enjoy the warmer weather.

Whether it's a trip to the splash pad, a break under the trees, or simply a cold treat, parents said the key to summer fun is balancing it with common sense and caution.