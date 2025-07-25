LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — A case in Cambria was called in after a homeowner reported their dog had brought a raccoon onto the porch, and that raccoon later tested positive for rabies.

Now, health officials are reminding Niagara County residents that rabies is still a serious concern in the area, especially during the warmer months when wildlife is more active.

Scott Ecker, Environmental Health Director for the Niagara County Department of Health, said while there was no direct human contact with the animal, health officials responded quickly, tested the raccoon, and confirmed it was positive for rabies.

Despite no signs of illness in the pet, the dog was placed under a 45-day observation period, a standard precautionary measure in potential rabies exposures. Fortunately, Ecker said the dog was fully up to date on its rabies vaccinations, including a recent booster shot, which greatly reduced any serious risk.

“The booster shot would protect it against rabies,” Ecker explained. “It was current and then had a booster anyway, so we weren’t concerned that way either.”

He emphasized that monitoring pets after contact with wildlife is common, particularly in the summer months when both humans and animals are spending more time outdoors.

'We would like to prevent rabies': Rabies case in Niagara County prompts vaccination reminder for pets

“Critters are walking around more, and people are taking leisurely walks through wooded areas at night, they’ll definitely come out,” he said.

Ecker added that bats, raccoons, skunks, and foxes are the most common rabies carriers in New York State. Though rabies cannot be entirely eradicated from the environment, the best line of defense is simple — vaccination.

“We would like to prevent rabies as best we can,” said Ecker. “It is around, we know that and while we can't eliminate it completely, we can control it with awareness and free vaccine clinics.”

To help residents protect their pets, the county offers five free rabies clinics each year. The next clinic will take place on September 14, at the Town of Lockport Highway Department from 9 a.m. to noon. Pre-registration is required.

For more information or to register for the clinic, click here.