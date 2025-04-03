‘We welcome a new owner’: Bye’s Popcorn in Olcott put up for sale

OLCOTT, N.Y. (WKBW) — The 102-year-old Bye’s Popcorn stand on Lockport-Olcott Road in Olcott has been put up for sale. The owner tells 7 News the business, stand, house and property are all included in the listing.

The sounds of freshly popped popcorn have been noticeably absent from Olcott since July.

The business temporarily closed after the death of its long-time owner Patricia Drewes a year and a half ago, briefly reopened under the ownership of Patricia’s daughter Trisha, and closed again this past summer.

Now, the family has decided to put the entire business up for sale.The asking price is $450,000.

Trisha tells me the sale is a combined listing of the house, property, stand and the business.

Trisha assured me none of the equipment was sold in the earlier estate sale, and she plans to share the family recipes and even offered to train the new owners of the business.