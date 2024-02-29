'We want to make it safe for our residents': Wheatfield leaders considering pause on new subdivisions

WHEATFIELD, N.Y. (WKBW) — After experiencing flooding in the Town of Wheatfield in January, the town board is considering a six-month moratorium on approving new subdivisions.

"So we're going to reevaluate our design criteria for our major subdivisions to see if it is enough — in fact, if it's not — we may increase lot sizes, we may increase the retention, detention areas," Don MacSwan, Wheatfield Town Supervisor, said.

MacSwan said weather patterns have drastically changed. The town had three floods in the past four and a half years — which isn't typical. The town has seen an increase in flooding issues and other drainage problems associated with the large-scale subdivisions.

The town board does not want additional subdivisions to have the same problem.

"So it's something very concerning to all of us," MacSwan said.

Councilman Larry Helwig said the temporary pause will give leaders and town engineers a chance to improve regulations for future subdivisions.

"We had areas in the town that were hit by that January thaw that never used to get it," Helwig said. "We want to make it safe for our residents."

The town board will be hosting a public hearing about the moratorium on Monday at 6:45 p.m.

The plans to improve regulations will then go to the Niagara County Planning Commission for review and approval.