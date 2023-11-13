'We thought we were prepared' Niagara Co equipped with new snow fighting vehicles after last year's storms

NIAGARA COUNTY, NY — Niagara County dawns new snow-fighting vehicles after the tough lessons they learned in 2022, hoping to be better prepared this year.

The county is now equipped with 4 UTVs, four snowmobiles, and five truck 'track and go's' that allow the Niagara County Sheriff's Office trucks to go through several feet of snow.

"The one thing we identified was the availability of tracked vehicles. The volunteer fire services were great—but we needed more," said Michael Filicetti, Niagara County Sheriff.

Sheriff Filicetti told 7 News Reporter Jaurdyn Johnson the county was able to get these vehicles through healthy partnerships with county EMS and the County Legislature.

"The legislature agreed we did need the equipment and ultimately approved the entire package for around $400,000," said Sheriff Filicetti.

The successful partnership shows working together with the county and state is possible in the name of emergency preparedness.

