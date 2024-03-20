'We see all the regulars coming back': Oh Sugar re-opens for the spring and summer season

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — Today is the first full day of spring and that means warmer weather is on its way. With the already warmer winter than usual in western New York, Oh Sugar in Lockport is re-opening today for the spring and summer seasons.

The seasonal ice cream and sweets shop is gearing up for its now 11th year in business. Oh Sugar offers an array of sweets like homemade soft serve, ice cream, homemade cookies and more. Oh Sugar Owner Jeanette Prohaska looks forward to the first day every year as she gets to see familiar faces come through the door.

"Every year, it gets easier and easier. We see everyone that we haven't seen all winter," Prohaska said. "It's pretty fun to open the first night because we see all the regulars coming back in for the new year. So we enjoy it".

Oh Sugar is located on 5129 Lockport Road in Lockport. The hours are listed below.

