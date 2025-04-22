'We need to do something': Gasport neighbors raise concerns over flooding

GASPORT, NY (WKBW) — Severe weather on Monday led to significant flooding in Gasport, with local resident Judy Rutowski experiencing the brunt of the impact.

Photos shared by Rutowski show her driveway and front yard completely submerged, as water rushed in from the roadway, causing erosion and posing safety risks.

The National Weather Service reported that over an inch of rain fell in the area on Monday, exacerbating persistent flooding issues that have plagued Rutowski and her neighbors. Each time it rains, the flooding blocks access to their homes, raising alarms for Rutowski due to her son’s health condition, which requires daily visits from healthcare aides.

“It’s scary to know that an ambulance may not be able to come and get you,” Rutowski said, describing the flooding as a dangerous and recurring problem. “The way it flows is amazingly strong; it’s like a river when it comes through.”

Rutowski reached out to Channel 7, seeking help for her family and neighbors, especially in light of her son’s seizures. In one instance, an aide nearly damaged her vehicle trying to navigate the flooded driveway.

Despite her attempts to contact local authorities, Rutowski expressed frustration over a lack of urgency in addressing her concerns. “It feels like you’re not being taken seriously,” she said.

Following Channel 7’s report, workers from the New York State Department of Transportation arrived on Tuesday to clear the area's culverts, which Rutowski welcomed. However, she remains worried and hopes for a more permanent solution to prevent future flooding.

“We have to do something before something bad happens before someone gets hurt,” Rutowski said, emphasizing the need for improved infrastructure to protect her community from severe weather impacts.

