'We have been deceived': Niagara Falls residents advocate for park after resolution was voted down

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — In Niagara Falls residents are advocating for a new park on Beech Avenue in the city's north end.

Still, the City Council voted down a recent request for nearly $4 million. Town leaders told me that $189,000 has already been spent on renderings that were put together by a consulting firm based on community input. The park is expected to be constructed at the corner of Beech and Highland Avenues in Niagara Falls.

Numerous people are advocating for the park including Arlene Jackson-Doss, The President of Niagara United Vision. She said the plot of land was turned over to the city from a private company for $1 back in 2020 to turn it into a park.

Recently the City Council voted 3-2 against a resolution to fund it.

"This space has been allocated to replace the 5-acre park on Beech Avenue where they brought in low-income housing. We have been deceived on the North End of Niagara Falls. We have been defrauded," said Jackson-Doss.

Council member Donta Myles said he's not giving up and plans to re-introduce the resolution at a council meeting in October. He's urging the Mayor to approve it.

"The message for the mayor would be to represent the entire city," said Myles. "When you hear what we ask for and this is something that we asked for when the American Rescue Plan funds first came out."

Chairman of Niagara Falls City Council, James Perry told me the problem with the resolution was the funding request.

"The project is still very much alive and I've been working with the mayor to move forward," said Perry. "The park resolution was not voted down it was just the resolution and the way it was stated."

Perry said the request for money from Greenway and The American Relief Fund was the problem.

"We're 90 days out from it being expired and we already have them allocated how they're going to be spent," said Perry.

The next city council meeting is October 16 at 6 p.m. Advocates urge community members to attend. The Mayor did not return our calls and request for an interview.