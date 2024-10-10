'We don't need another Love Canal': Lockport residents ask EPA questions about contamination

LOCKPORT, NY (WKBW) — On Wednesday night, Lockport residents filled City Hall to ask officials and the Environmental Protection Agency questions regarding contamination concerns from the Eighteen Mile Creek Superfund site.

During the summer, residents received letters notifying them of contamination from the former Flintkote plant, an EPA spokesperson says they have been working to clean the Eighteen Mile Creek Superfund site and the surrounding area since 2016.

Residents like John Miner say they want full transparency about what residential areas are contaminated.

"It just feels like they are kicking the can down the road to someone else," said Miner.

Many residents were concerned that history was repeating itself.

"A lot of people in this community have been asking for real testing to be done for people to pay attention, we don't need another Love Canal," said Tabatha Parker, a resident of Lockport.

EPA public affairs officer Michael Basile told 7 News reporter Jaurdyn Johnson that remediation work is underway, but it will take 8 to 10 years.

"Eighteen Mile Creek is 15 miles. It's, it's not small, and we have a lot of work ahead of us besides the 80 residential properties we have to clean up," said. Bee, "Be patient with the federal government and the. We're here and we're going to get the jo,b done but it will take some time."