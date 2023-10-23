'We can be on the map': Powerhouse Sports Complex opens as part of commitment to youth sports

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Powerhouse Sports Complex is celebrating its grand opening as the newest multi-sport complex in Western New York. The new complex is the third part in a $1.4 million commitment to youth sports in Niagara County by three local businessmen.

Anthony Ruffolo, Jerry Puleo and Zach Casale came together in building this new facility to expand its training options for youth baseball players. Puleo, the main contributor in Powerhouse, built a smaller training center originally meant to be for his son. The training facility, 16 Athletics, paved the way for Powerhouse.

"The motivation was my son originally," Puleo said. "We wanted to give tghe same opportunity to other kids. Watching the kids smile, have a good time and get better, it's been great."

Puleo also mentioned how through this commitment, the hope is to help the young athletes be able to compete with other talent across the country.

"One of our kids got drafted. I was watching ESPN and they were knocking Western New York baseball," Puleo said. "If we can work together [with other facilities] and get these kids onto the national scale, then we can be on the map."

Jerry's son, Dominic, is apart of the traveling baseball team hosted at the facility, Gronk Nation. He's in the class of 2026 and is approaching the height of his college recruitment.

"I'm really excited to use it in the offseason, get better, bigger and stronger," Dominic said. "It's just fun bonding with all my friends over a game I love."

Along as acting as the main training center for the Gronk Nation travel baseball team, the facility is open to all youth players as 16 Athletics will be hosting skills clinics.

The clinics are separated by skill, from hitting, fielding, pitching, catching, and base running. The clinics range from $175-$230 and span from 6-8 weeks long. With clinics start Monday, October 23rd, Powerhouse and 16 Athletics will pro-rate the sessions if you sign up after tonight.

If you have interest in the Gronk Nation travel baseball team, you can find more information here.