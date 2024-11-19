'Very realistic': State-of-the-art police training facility opens in Niagara County

SANBORN, N.Y. (WKBW) — A state-of-the-art new police training center has opened in Niagara County.

Officials celebrated Tuesday the opening of the Niagara County Law Enforcement Academy on the SUNY Niagara campus.

“This gives us our own designated space to make sure that we're providing the best training we can possibly provide,” said Niagara County Sheriff Michael Filicetti.

The new facility is 14,000 square feet and cost $8.3 million.

The academy, now 50 years old, has been located at the campus since August 2021.

The new facility has a virtual simulator where police recruits can simulate what it’s like to be in a potential use-of-force situation.

“It's very realistic,” said Niagara Falls Det. Angelo Berti, who is one of the instructors. “The instructors can change the scenarios up depending on how the recruits are handling the call…If they're de-escalating properly, then the scenario will de-escalate.”

The top floor of the new building functions as a “shoot house” where recruits can practice moving through a house or building in an active shooter situation. Previously, recruits and officers could only train in buildings scheduled for demolition.

Sheriff Filicetti believes the new facility will help with recruitment.

“When you show that there's an investment by the county, by the state, by the community and their law enforcement, I think that speaks volumes to what we're doing here in this community in this county,” he said.