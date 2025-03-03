Watch Now
Two-alarm house fire in Lockport kills two dogs

No people were inside the home at the time of the fire
LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — Firefighters in Niagara County spent Sunday evening battling a house fire in Lockport.

Crews responded to the home on Erie Street around 5 p.m.

The Lockport fire chief at the scene told 7 News the flames were mostly kept to the back of the house, but impacted both the first and second floors. He said crews encountered flames in the first-floor kitchen, as well as on the second floor, above the kitchen.

Lockport house fire
Crews battle a two-alarm fire on Erie Street in Lockport

The Lockport Fire Department worked with crews from the Niagara Falls Air Reserve, South Lockport Fire Company and Wrights Corners Fire Company. The fire was under control within 90 minutes, according to fire chief Luca Quagliano.

Lockport firefighters
Firefighters use a ladder to climb out of the second floor while battling a house fire on Erie Street in Lockport

The family who lives there was not home at the time. Firefighters found two dogs inside; both died at the scene.

The Lockport Fire Department estimates the cost of the damage to the property at $40,000. The chief described the contents inside the house as a "total loss."

Investigators are still working to identify what caused the fire.

