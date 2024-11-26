'Today was awesome': Orleans BOCES students refurbishing Vietnam War-era helicopter

MEDINA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Students at the Orleans BOCES Center in Medina are getting a history lesson in their auto body class.

The class has teamed up with American Legion Post 1253 in Gasport to refurbish a decommissioned Vietnam War-era UH-1 helicopter.

The goal is for the helicopter to go on display in June at a new Veterans Memorial Park which is being constructed on land next to the Hartland Fire Company firehall.

The “Huey” has a tragic history.

On February 1, 1968, the first day of the Tet Offensive, Chief Warrant Officer Tommy G. Sandefur of Tulsa, Oklahoma was the pilot of the helicopter. He was fatally shot as a bullet pierced the helicopter. His co-pilot brought the helicopter down safely.

Scott Wymyczak, commander of Post 1253, said he learned about Sandefur as he researched the history of the helicopter.

"We have his image. It's going in the pilot's window,” Wymyczak said. “We have been in contact with his family. We have a tribute that's going on a piece of black granite for him."

The BOCES students plan to fix up the plane and make the lights on it operational for display purposes.

"It's not about making it look brand new,” said their teacher, Jim Rozewski. “We want it to have the history that it's deserved and you know, that it's earned through its life."

The students said they’re excited to get their hands on a piece of history.

Khalil Golden: "This can actually benefit us by a lot because then just by having this, imagine about the other things we can get in here, other great artifacts." Xander Lotempio: "More intricate and just a lot more than I expected." Evan Quiros: "I'm going into the military to work on just about the same stuff for the most part."

Cliff Grant, another post member, was happy to see the young people at work.

"Today was awesome to sit here and watch them,” Grant said. “The electrical people were working on the tail. The auto shop people were working on the fins."

Post 1253 is raising money to pay for the new memorial. Donations can be sent to the Gasport American Legion Memorial Post 1253, 3251 Hosmer Road Gasport, NY 14067. People are invited to memorialize their loved ones who were veterans. Email getyourbrick@gmail.com.

