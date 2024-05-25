Three people shot on LaSalle Avenue in Niagara Falls

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — An investigation is underway after three people were shot on LaSalle Avenue Friday afternoon, according to Niagara Falls police.

Officers were dispatched to 2489 LaSalle Avenue just after 1:30 p.m. for a report of shots fired.

Police say three people were shot and taken to ECMC. One victim is undergoing surgery for a life-threatening injury, while two other victims are receiving treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.

The names of the victims have not been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Niagara Falls Police Criminal Investigation Detectives at (716) 286-4553 or (716) 286-4711.