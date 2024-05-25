Watch Now
Three people shot on LaSalle Avenue in Niagara Falls

An investigation is underway after three people were shot on LaSalle Avenue Friday afternoon, according to Niagara Falls police.
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) —

Officers were dispatched to 2489 LaSalle Avenue just after 1:30 p.m. for a report of shots fired.

Police say three people were shot and taken to ECMC. One victim is undergoing surgery for a life-threatening injury, while two other victims are receiving treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.

The names of the victims have not been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Niagara Falls Police Criminal Investigation Detectives at (716) 286-4553 or (716) 286-4711.

