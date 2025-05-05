'This is essential': Niagara County EMS hopes to become a permanent service

NIAGARA COUNTY, NY (WKBW) — Leaders recently gathered for a public meeting to discuss the future of Niagara County's Emergency Medical Services (EMS) program as the temporary program expires in June 2025.

The county-wide EMS program was implemented in June 2022 after a prolonged struggle to address ambulance service issues in Lockport.

The meeting comes amid heightened concerns about response times and the efficacy of ambulance services in the area, particularly following Twin City's decision to withdraw from Lockport in December 2022. As a response, city officials voted to bolster the fire department’s resources by adding two new ambulances, which became operational in February 2023.

Despite initial delays, the new EMS program officially commenced operations in December 2023, staffed by six Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTs), four paramedics, two supervisors, and a division manager.

First responders have expressed optimism about the improvements brought by the program.

WKBW Niagara County Leaders Hold Public Meeting on EMS Program's Future

"Niagara County EMS has changed a lot of response times for the residents... during those times when volunteers are busy, we're able to respond to calls and handle them, ensuring quicker service," said paramedic Chloe Brennan.

The EMS workers highlighted the enhanced work-life balance and supportive work environment.

"It's a better work environment," Taylor Summerville said. "The people you work with care about your well-being, allowing you to provide the best care."

WKBW Niagara County Leaders Hold Public Meeting on EMS Program's Future

According to Thomas Eggert, Director of Emergency Services, the program has already handled over 2,560 calls since its inception. He emphasized the critical nature of the service.

"There are over 50,000 911 calls that happen in this county every year," said. Eggert. "It's a service that is needed, just like any other service."

Eggert expressed hope for the program's future, noting that a vote from the regional council in June could lead to the EMS program becoming a permanent fixture in Niagara County.

“As long as that vote is yes, we will maintain a permanent Certificate of Need and become a permanent agency,” he added.

If you want to volunteer or be a part of the EMS team, click here.