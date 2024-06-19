'This has been a fight': Organizers discuss controversy surrounding Juneteenth celebration in Niagara Falls

NIAGARA FALLS, NY — On Wednesday, organizers in Niagara Falls celebrated Juneteenth, but this year's celebration was different.

Jacob Fleming, the lead organizer, was unable to obtain the necessary approvals from the City and insurance which meant there was no parade, no vendors and no festival at Legends Park.

"I'm not going to lie, I cried last night," said Fleming.

Fleming says he was told to get insurance, which he had not needed in years past, and had his application denied numerous times.

"I was told my permit was denied, maybe around 1 o'clock (Tuesday), this is not the first denial this is like my eighth denial," said Fleming.

After an article in the Niagara Gazette said the City of Niagara Falls was putting up roadblocks preventing Fleming's event from happening, 7 News Reporter Jaurdyn Johnson spoke to Robert Restaino, the Mayor of Niagara Falls.

"We still wanted to try to get it done for him," said Mayor Restaino.

Mayor Restaino said the city had been working with Fleming since May to get the proper approvals and insurance, working until 5 p.m. Tuesday to try to put on the parade and festival.

Without proper approval from the City's Event Planning Committee or insurance for a parade, the event was shifted to the Christ Redemption Tabernacle's parking lot.

Mayor Restaino expressed hope for better planning next year, suggesting early engagement and collaboration to create a festival that everyone can support.

"If they could come together — create a festival that they can all support and be proud of it and get us involved early so that we can engage and participate," said Mayor Restaino.

Fleming remains determined and confident about next year's event, expressing his commitment to return with a bigger and better celebration.

"Don't give up — this is just someone tripping and spraining their ankle, I didn't break my leg, it's just a little sprain I gotta get up, walk it off and we'll be back next year bigger and better," said Fleming.