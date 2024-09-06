'This could save many, many lives': New AI camera technology in Niagara Falls City School District

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — Safety and security in schools is back in the national spotlight after the shooting in Georgia on Wednesday.

So what kind of technology do our schools have here at home to detect and report a security threat? I spoke with a parent, security officer and superintendent in Niagara Falls about the district's new AI camera system called "Zero Eyes."

"It's hard enough to send our kids to school but then to worry about their safety adds even more anxiety," Staci Rowe, a parent of two students in Niagara Falls said. "Every minute of everyday...I'm sure...today especially, parents reeling over what happened and what's been happening."

Rowe said she feels safe sending her kids to school in the Niagara Falls City School District because of all the security measures in place. She said there is confidence their district is doing all it can to protect students from the unthinkable.

"Sadly, we have to talk about this but we have to talk about this," said. Superintendent Mark Laurrie.

The superintendent said they already have security officers, even bullet-resistant film on windows and now the new AI technology software in all security cameras to scan for weapons.

"The artificial intelligence software is loaded on all of our exterior cameras...300 of them and if 1/8th of a weapon is displayed it will pick it up and send alerts," Laurrie explained.

He said the cameras will be able to detect if someone has a weapon before they even reach the building.

"Those 16 seconds...could save many, many lives," Laurrie said.

According to Laurrie, the alert will first go to a third party to verify if it's a weapon then police and staff with the app inside the school will be notified so they can go into lockdown.

Kelvin Agagee is one of many safety officers in the district who will get an alert if a weapon is detected.

"There's crazy things that happen all over the world you just gotta be prepared for any situation," said Agagee.

The new AI software, which was purchased last spring, should be up and running before the end of the month.

Laurrie said Grand Island was the first in the region to install this AI software, followed by Niagara Falls and Niagara Wheatfield. Laurrie said they did a lot of research before purchasing it.