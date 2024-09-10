'They're just disgusting': Officials working to end rat problem in Niagara County

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — Residents in the LaSalle neighborhood of Niagara Falls say they've seen a noticeable increase in the number of rats this summer.

WKBW "They're just disgusting," said Dorothy. WKBW "Yeah, they're coming up, they're digging into our garages, getting into the garbage cans that are out there," said Ariel. WKBW "The fear and spread of disease," said Dolores.

Niagara County Legislator Christopher McKimmie said city and county officials are holding a forum on September 18 to talk about how residents need to do their part to keep their property cleared.

"Not to be punny but rat your neighbors out. You know, call code enforcement be as specific as possible about troubled houses in your neighborhood that you think are attracting rats," McKimmie said.

So, how do you get rid of rats?

"You can look for droppings. That's the number one sign," said exterminator Brandon Shotwell. "Them chewing through like wood or if you have like food in the basement, a lot of people store food down there."