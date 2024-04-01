'They just need love': Niagara SPCA program helping dogs find forever homes

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Niagara SPCA is offering a "Doggie Field Trip Program" — a chance to take a dog out of the shelter for a day.

7 News visited the shelter and took Maya, a 10-year-old German shepherd, out on the town.

WKBW

"This field trip program gives those dogs some extra time away where they get personalized attention," Tina Kennedy, a member of the SPCA's behavior team, said.

Maya's previous owner was unable to take care of her, leaving her with eye complications she is currently being treated for.

"They're good dogs. They just want families," Dawn Stone, shelter manager of the Niagara County SPCA, said. "They just want someone to come and love them and spend time with them and just show them what it really means to have a great owner."

The SPCA provides "field trippers" with a backpack filled with treats, leashes, water and toys to use throughout the day. The dogs are even given an "adopt me" bandanna to wear.

The SPCA said the goal of the program is to find these dogs their forever home.

"We had a dog here, Sammy. She was a little blue-nosed pitt," Kennedy said. "We had a couple that, at the time, weren't really sure if they wanted a dog, and over the course of several months they would take her and ended up adopting her."

Kennedy said the program is also a great way to simply cheer up the pups.

"They get to spend some time outside," she said. "A car ride. Some extra treats. Some extra snuggle time with someone."

Unfortunately, after a day of walking in the park and a Starbucks "Pup Cup," 7 News had to drop Maya back off at the shelter. The SPCA staff said there are plenty of dogs like Maya looking to be adopted.

"Their tails wag back and forth, and they're so excited to see you and meet you," Stone said. "They're good dogs. They just need love."