'There's no safety': United Farm Workers rallies for release of detained migrant farm workers in Orleans Co.

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The United Farm Workers of America (UFW) and dozens of supporters gathered outside a federal detention center in Batavia Monday, demanding the release of more than a dozen migrant farm workers reportedly detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

The rally comes after federal agents reportedly stopped a bus transporting workers from Lynn-Ette & Sons Farms, Inc. in Orleans County. According to the union, 12 to 15 farm workers were taken into custody.

"We're here today because what's going on in this country is wrong. It is just flat out wrong," one of the rallygoers, Lou Laport. "If there's no due process and there's no safety, then there's no safety for anybody. They ain't gonna stop here."

The union shared a video circulating on social media that shows the aftermath of the ICE stop. The detained individuals had been employed at the vegetable farm. Some have reportedly worked there for about five years.

When asked about the legal status of the workers, Gabriella Szpunt, New York organizing coordinator for United Farm Workers, said: "We don't interrogate workers about their status, so I can't speak to that, but regardless of their status, we don't believe they should have been targeted for this raid."

Szpunt also criticized the raid.

"It's completely inconsistent with what the DHS process has been in the past to you know focus on people that have immediate criminal records these workers mind their business, they go home they work, they just wanna support their families," Szpunt said.

Humanitarian and advocacy groups, including the Geneva Women's Assembly and the Party for Socialism and Liberation, joined the protest.

"People are recognizing that all of the fear-mongering being done against, you know, women and children and families and people that are picking our vegetables and making our farms run, they are not a threat to us," said Felisha Buchinger of the Party for Socialism and Liberation Finger Lakes branch.

Others expressed concern over the impact on families and local communities.

"It's honestly so sad to see their families being torn apart. They're putting them in these prison cells as if they're criminals and they're just here to support their families and provide so much to our society, our community," Geneva Women's Assembly organizer Brittany Tomasso said.

The union said it has been in contact with some of the detained workers and is working to ensure they receive legal representation.

The protest comes as immigration policies remain a point of tension nationwide. The Trump administration recently announced plans to pay undocumented migrants $1,000 and a one-way ticket to their home country, who voluntarily leave the U.S. and return to their home countries.

7 News reached out to ICE for a comment and have yet to hear back.

