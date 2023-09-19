'There's no economic balance': UAW members fighting for 'living wage' as cost of living concerns rise

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — Thousands of auto workers are on strike due to ongoing contract negotiations between the United Auto Workers and the Big Three Automakers — General Motors, Ford, and Stellantis.

The UAW says it wants a 36% percent raise over the next four years and if a deal isn't reached by noon on Friday, more workers could head to the picket line.

None of the local UAW members are on strike yet, but they held a "practice picket" across from the GM plant in Lockport on Tuesday. 7 News spoke with those who participated, they said they're standing up against corporate greed and that they deserve to make a "living wage."

"Year after year these corporations have made billions and billions upon billions and they refuse to share that with their workers, the very people that produce the products that make that profit," said Brian Schneck, a UAW member who traveled from Long Island.

"What they deserve to make is a living wage. A living wage that's what we're talking about right now, a top-tier worker in the UAW gets $32 an hour that's a reasonable wage," said Schenck.

He continued on to say that many of the auto workers make half of that.

"There's no economic balance, everything is tighten your belt a little more and get to work on time," said Dave Drac, who has worked at GM in Lockport for 23 years.

When asked about the impact if he had to go on strike Drac said, "Well it will be tighten the belt up a little more and I'm running out of belt loops here man."

Just around the corner from the GM plant in Lockport is Attitudes, a popular spot for union members, and it was busy Tuesday afternoon. The topic of conversation? The economy and the strike.

7 News asked those at Attitudes about a new Siena College Poll which shows more than 8 in 10 voters in New York say the cost of living is a major problem.

Dennis Cassidy told 7 News he is one of the New Yorkers who is concerned, continuing on to say the taxes are out of control.

Dave Sheehan told 7 News he believes the problem is politics because no two sides can work together. "The majority of politicians are out to help themselves," said Sheehan.

Back at the picket line, when asked what needs to happen Michael Michael Digiuseppe, VP, Local UAW 259 said they need to get back to what they gave up during the downturn about 15 years ago.

"That was a temporary give, 'we need help guys we're going bankrupt, this is what we need to stay afloat,' well they never gave any of that back and now they are making record profits," said Digiuseppe.